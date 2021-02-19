Country Comfort: Netflix comedy trailer released

Actress Katherine McPhee plays a nanny in the new Netflix series, Country Comfort. The streaming musical comedy won a trailer on Friday (19), in which an aspiring country singer named Bailey, played by McPhee, starts working for a surly cowboy named Beau, played by Eddie Cibrian, as a nanny for her five children. .

Full of southern charm and a positive attitude, the new nanny manages to navigate the family dynamics and be the maternal figure they never had. To her surprise, Bailey also creates the band she never had with this talented family and they help her get back on the path of fame.

Katherine McPhee is known for her participation on American Idol. In addition, she has played Jenna on Waitress on Broadway and Karen Cartwright on NBC’s Smash series.

Check out the trailer:

Country Comfort: learn more about Netflix’s new musical comedy

The series was created by Caryn Lucas, executive producer of the series The Nanny. The two productions even have similar premises. Both are about a nanny taking care of the children of a single father. However, the series are not related to each other, even if they share a team member.

Lucas is also an executive producer and showrunner for the new project, while Kelly Park directs the episodes.

The cast consists of, in addition to McPhee and Cibrian, Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico and Griffin McIntyre.