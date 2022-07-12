Counting On’s Jill Duggar gives birth to Derrick Dillard’s Third child after Miscarriage

Rainbow baby! The third child of Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard was born on Wednesday, July 7, after the couple’s previous miscarriage.

“Freddy” Frederick Michael Dillard is here! The couple announced on the Dillard Family blog on Monday, July 11, along with a cute photo of the newest addition to their family. “Frederick was supposed to arrive later in July, but decided he wanted to arrive a little earlier (the day before big brother Samuel’s birthday!), so we had a planned caesarean section a little earlier than planned.” The proud parents added that both 30-year-old Duggar and the child “are healthy and enjoying communication, and we are looking forward to his return home from the hospital soon!”

In their post, the former figures of the reality show said that they chose the name “Frederick” as a sign of respect for the 33-year-old Dillard and his father. “The name Frederik also has a special meaning for us, since it is Derik’s name with the addition of “Fra” in front to make it “Fra-derik,” they wrote in their blog. “Similarly, Derik’s name is a variant of his late father’s name, Rick, which his parents created by adding “de” before the word “Rick”… literally meaning “son” of (de) Rick. We were happy to choose the name Frederick and include the names of Derik and his father in it.”

The graduates of The Counting On in 2015 and 2017, respectively, had sons Israel, 7 years old, and Samuel, 4 years old. Trying to expand her family, Duggar suffered a pregnancy loss in November 2021.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard with their sons Samuel and Israel. Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

“We recently learned that we are expecting our third child,” the former reality TV stars wrote in a statement. “We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started having a miscarriage. We love and miss you, River Bliss!”

Further, the duo shared the source of inspiration for their chosen nickname, explaining: “One of the meanings of the word “river” is “calm”, and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene and wonderful refuge from nature. …Our child will not live here with us on earth, but will forever remain with the source of the river of life in the presence of the Lord!”

Three months later, the couple announced that they were pregnant again. “We keep a little secret!” the former TLC representatives wrote on their blog in February. “Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have been praying that, God willing, He would bless us with another baby. …We are so grateful for a healthy baby and pregnancy, and we look forward to the sex determination soon!”

Israel and Samuel helped their parents reveal their gender in March. “We all found out together that another little boy is joining the Dillard tribe!” the 19 Kids and Counting alum wrote at the time. “[We started] by having breakfast together at a local restaurant called Buttered Biscuit. Then we did some small shopping before heading to the meeting to find out the exciting news. We are grateful that a healthy baby boy will be born in July! We really appreciate your constant prayers.”

In anticipation of their son’s arrival, the expanding family moved out of their Arkansas home.

“We are sad to say goodbye to our very first house, which we bought three years ago, but we pray that it will bring a lot of joy to the next family that will leave memories here. We are moving to a new job that Derick recently took, and we are very excited about new adventures!” Duggar told fans in April, a year after the 33-year-old Dillard graduated from law school in 2021.