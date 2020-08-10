Countdown has begun for WhatsApp multi-device support

WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, works on multi-device support with synchronized chat history. According to the news of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is conducting tests on the possibility of using the same account on multiple devices. In addition, there are also studies for an iPad application.

WhatsApp currently offers multi-device support via WhatsApp Web. WhatsApp Web is connected to a phone account.

WhatsApp Web requires a phone to be turned on and connected to the web. However, in multi-device support, it will not be necessary to be constantly connected to the phone. In addition, users will be able to use their WhatsApp accounts on different devices simultaneously.

Rumors of new multi-device support have been made for months. This feature will include syncing chat history. In this way, WhatsApp users will be able to sync their messages between devices.

Yes, it's the ability to use your WhatsApp account from 4 devices at the same time.

Under development, but it's great! 📱📱📱📱 pic.twitter.com/JYvtMahrag — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 12, 2020

In addition, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp will release the iPad application that has been rumored for a long time. With multi-device support, the iPad application will also be ready.

WhatsApp currently has more than 2 billion users. In recent months, it has introduced features such as limiting the transmission of messages that spread rapidly. Also, last week, the search feature was introduced to help users avoid misinformation that could spread through the messaging service.



