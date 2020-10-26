Countdown for new AirPods and AirPods Pro

New versions for AirPods, which are among Apple’s most popular devices, are eagerly awaited. The countdown begins for the new AirPods and AirPods Pro. Wireless headset models are expected to meet with users in 2021.

New AirPods and AirPods Pro coming

Headphone models will join other new Apple audio devices such as HomePod mini and upcoming on-ear headphones. The company is also reported to be working on a new smart speaker that will join the HomePod mini.

On the subject covered by Bloomberg, third-generation AirPods and second-generation AirPods Pro models are officially coming in 2021 as previously said. It is said that the new headphones, which are expected to arrive in the first months of 2021, will not come with great changes, but will offer a better battery life than before.

The new AirPods are not expected to offer ANC, ie active noise cancellation, on the other hand, AirPods Pro are expected to have this feature. It is expected that there will be an increase in performance for headphones that are not expected to look very different from previous generations by design.

With the recently introduced iPhone 12 series, Apple has officially announced that it has changed the box contents. Charging adapter and wired headphones will not come out of new devices. For Apple’s move to direct users to their wireless headsets



