Could Trailer Solve the Marvel Universe Mystery?

Loki is the upcoming Disney + miniseries, based on the Marvel Comics character: Loki.

Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sharing continuity with the films of the franchise.

Loki premieres on Disney + in May 2021.

Let’s not forget the mysterious case of the man who jumped out of an airplane that had been hijacked in the 1970s. While this sequence in the latest trailer may not be confirmed as referencing DB Cooper, fans couldn’t help but notice how closely Loki resembled Cooper’s rendition of a 1971 artist, that being the only clue about who the abductor looked like at the time of the incident.

Loki’s trailer shows the main character (Tom Hiddleston) enlisted in TVA (Time Variance Authority), an organization in Marvel comics tasked with keeping track of realities within the multiverse. While the details of his duties are unclear, it would appear that his powers and abilities make him a strong candidate for a job at TVA rather than being consumed in prison.

On November 24, 1971, a man purchased a one-way ticket from Portland, Oregon to Seattle, Washington using the name “Dan Cooper,” with a miscommunication resulting in DB Cooper’s better-known nickname. At the time, the security restrictions were not at all what they are today, making his alias easier to use, as well as his apparent smuggling of an explosive device on the flight.

While in the air, Cooper alerted a flight attendant to the fact that she had a bomb, prompting her to alert the plane’s pilots. Cooper demanded that, upon arrival in Seattle, they give him four parachutes, $ 200,000, and that the plane be refueled for a flight to Mexico City.

After the authorities complied with their demands and with the passengers on the plane released, the pilots took to the skies for Mexico City. Within 30 minutes into the flight, Cooper allegedly jumped off the plane, which occurred while the plane was still over Washington.

In the 50 years since the event, no physical evidence has been recovered that could link someone to being the real “Cooper”, other than people who take credit for being Cooper.

However, based on Loki’s trailer, it would appear that the reason no one caught Cooper was that it was Loki who handled the kidnapping, who was then airlifted to another location, explaining why there was no evidence of the event. ever recovered.

In Avengers: Endgame, audiences saw a number of ways our heroes traveled to major points in the MCU and impacted the events of that franchise, with this new trailer for Loki potentially offering us a clever way to explain how super-powered individuals they were responsible for a series of real world mysteries. Likewise, the Loki television series is expected to arrive on Disney + in the course of 2021.



