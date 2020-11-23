Could Rihanna be part of the cast of Black Panther 2?

Rihanna could return to the cinema in the second part of the Marvel hit, Black Panther.

Rihanna is a woman of many secrets and fans have been left speculating after mysteriously discovering her name among the cast of Black Panther 2 on Google.

The “Work” singer became a trending topic on Twitter on Monday after curious fans noticed her name appearing alongside stars such as Michael B Jordan, Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong’o when ‘Black Panther 2 is entered. ‘in the search engine.

There’s very little linking Rihanna to Marvel’s sequel to the 2018 blockbuster and it might just be a Google algorithm going haywire. Of course, fans are hoping this is the first clue to suggest that the singer has been cast for the sequel.

Let me find out Rihanna is in black panther 2😭 https://t.co/8wuiA3rims — Jean (@BrandonJ_B21) November 23, 2020

Fans reacted very excited for RiRi’s possible performance in the new MCU movie. One netizen said: “Will Rihanna be in Black Panther 2? I’m definitely looking forward to this. ”

One fan joked: “Send me the link to the album and I won’t tell anyone that you’re in Black Panther II.” Another suggested that Rihanna’s participation could be in the Black Panther 2 soundtrack and wondered: “Rihanna in Black Panther 2? Are you releasing an album along with the movie? ”

Rihanna in Black Panther 2? Is she releasing an album along with the movie? pic.twitter.com/BIto6iQqQP — Kwan 🌊 #BLM (@KwanWho) November 22, 2020

Rihanna’s possible return to acting

Rihanna, 32, has some acting credits under her belt with roles in productions like Ocean’s Eight and Bates Motel.

Last week we informed you in Somagnews, that the sequel to Black Panther will begin shooting in July 2021, almost a year after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman.

The actor, who played T’Challa in the first Black Panther film and several other Marvel films, died in August after a secret battle with colon cancer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the currently untitled sequel will begin filming in Atlanta in July, for a shoot that will last “more than six months.”

While the cast has not been confirmed, Wright, Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to return, with some sources saying that Wright’s character Shuri may take on a bigger role.

The post also reports that Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta is in talks to join the film as one of the antagonists.



