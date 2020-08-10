Could Popular Altcoin Chainlink (LINK) Go Above $ 15?

Chainlink (LINK) rose to levels near the $ 14,500 level before starting a downside correction against the US Dollar. He currently holds $ 12,500 and seems to be preparing for more than $ 15,000 in earnings.

The price of the chainlink token is trading in a strong rise of over $ 12,500 and over $ 13,000 against the US dollar. The price is likely to move above the $ 14,000 and $ 14,200 resistance levels.

There is a key bullish channel formed with support near $ 13,050 on the 4-hour chart of the LINK / USD pair. The pair could correct a few points, but dips are likely to be around $ 13,000 and $ 12,500.

Chainlink (LINK) Continues To Stay Strong

Over the past few days, there has been a steady rise above the $ 10,000 and $ 12,000 resistance levels against the US Dollar. LINK even broke the $ 12.50 resistance and settled well above the 100 simple moving average (4 hours).

It rose to an all-time high around $ 14,500 and recently corrected to a lower level. There was a break below the $ 14,000 and $ 13,200 support levels. The price even corrected below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the move from the $ 9,185 low to $ 14,496.

However, the bulls were able to maintain the $ 12,500 support zone. The price also remained stable above the 50% Fib retracement level of the move from the $ 9,185 low to $ 14,496.

There seems to be an important bullish channel with support around $ 13,050 on the 4-hour chart of the LINK / USD pair. On the upside, the price is facing a couple of hurdles around $ 14,000 and $ 14,200. If the bulls gain strength above $ 14,200, the price could easily clear the $ 14,500 resistance.

In this case, the price could rise towards the $ 15,000 and $ 15,200 levels. The next major resistance is seen near the $ 15,600 level. Any other gains could open the doors to $ 16.00 in the near term.



