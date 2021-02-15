Could launch Surface Pro 8 with design improvements

Microsoft surprised everyone with the launch of Surface Pro 7+ in January with an updated processor and the same design that was reused for years, but aimed at the business market. Now new rumors suggest that the company is expected to reveal the new generation of the 2 in 1 device in 2021 with improvements that everyone has been waiting for.

According to sources linked to the company, an article on the WindowsLatest website states that the exclusive launch of Surface Pro 7+ for the business market is a strong indication that Surface Pro 8 could be introduced soon, as consumers are more demanding in relation to changes from year to year.

Microsoft’s plan is to present at its big annual event in October or November a Surface Pro 8 with a new design and new specifications, offering visual improvements for a more updated device, such as thinner edges screen with rounded corners, something seen first on the Surface Laptop Go.

There is also evidence that the company may introduce the new Surface Laptop 4 later this year with hardware improvements, such as a new chipset and updated memories, but design information is still scarce, although the Surface Laptop Go may again be an indication of how the most powerful brother might look like.

We still don’t know if Microsoft plans to present all the new generations of the Surface line at just one event near the end of the year or to split the presentation at different times in 2021, but news should come soon.