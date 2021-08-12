Could Kylie Jenner Be Pregnant? Fans Are Suspicious Of This

Rumors that Kylie Jenner, the youngest star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and also the creator of Kylie Cosmetics, is pregnant caught everyone’s attention.

Kardashian, the leading family of show business, is once again under the spotlight. This is because no one has shared updated photos for Kylie Jenner’s birthday. Moreover, this situation does not look like new. The stories shared by Kylie Jenner are thought to date back months.

Is there any possibility that Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner Family, could be pregnant? It was the different prosthetic nails in each story that caught the attention of her fans. She remains silent for the moment.

It seems that these departures will not be interrupted by the allegations.

Kylie is pregnant she’s never had the same nails for over a month and the reunion was filmed in April meaning she is now showing a bump and won’t be posting body pics that are recent ✨ pic.twitter.com/y1zibLZ9nR — Lindsey (@lmjj_xo) July 29, 2021