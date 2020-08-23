Could Khloé Kardashian soon marry Tristan Thompson?

For years, the Kardashians have aroused the interest of many fans. These funds often wonder about their romantic relationship. It’s been Khloé Kardashian who’s been gaining interest with Tristan Thompson lately.

Almost two years ago, Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her first child. An adorable baby girl named True whom she had with her darling Tristan Thompson. However, their baby was not born in the best conditions.

A few days before her birth, Khloé Kardashian learned that Tristan Thompson had cheated on her. She had decided to forgive him for the sake of her family. But the man has once again fallen out with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend.

The young woman had therefore left her daughter’s dad. But for several months, the latter has been trying everything to win her back. And it looks like he got his way.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN COULD WELL MARRIAGE TO TRISTAN THOMPSON IN THE COMING MONTHS

Indeed, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have spent the entire confinement together. But that’s not all. The young man very often comments on his photos with hearts. Kim also seems close to her ex-brother-in-law.

The mother of four had dinner with him in New York. It seems that the whole family accepts the athlete again. In an interview with Mirror, a source said they had gotten back together.

But that’s not all. The reality TV contestant is also said to have decided to have another child with Tristan Thompson. Many people wonder if they are going to get married.

So far, the two have not communicated on the matter. The pretty blonde has had a wedding in the past. As a reminder, she was married to Lamar Odom. A relationship that broke down several years ago.



