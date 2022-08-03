Could Keanu Reeves’John Wick really fly into space? Here’s what Chad Stahelski thinks

Space is not the last frontier only for the Star Trek franchise, as other large—scale films also used space backgrounds. Viewers have already seen how Fast and Furious sent its characters into space in F9. But this high-octane series may not be the only modern blockbuster franchise whose main characters boldly leave. In particular, could John Wick be next in line? Well, director Chad Stahelski has some thoughts on Keanu Reeves Wick making the jump.

Promoting Netflix’s “Day Shift,” the director of “John Wick: Chapter 4” told Comic Book.com about the possible launch of a former killer into space. I mean, at this point, the idea of changing things for your favorite characters by sending them into space is starting to become a pretty important topic of discussion, especially in the post-F9 world. When Stahelski talked about the fact that a deadly killer can fight for his life in space, he expressed thoughts that may excite some fans:

There is a certain probability that this is possible. I do not know if I will pilot the ship, but will the character be able to leave? Even as a fan, I think John Wick’s world is pretty fun and interesting. But the sky is the limit. We don’t come from an existing IP, so I don’t need to follow the knowledge about Batman. I can do anything.

Having a franchise based on an original idea opens up endless possibilities for storytelling, so John Wick can really take the action to the stars. I mean, if Fast and Furious can send Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson into space on a fancy maslkar, then the legendary assassin can definitely deal with enemies in a spacesuit. Of course, Keanu Reeves may have to hit the road alone, as Chad Stahelski has questioned his future with the franchise.

Despite this, Chad Stahelski seems to be still open to continuing work on the popular series. He mentioned that he and his fellow producers “can stay smart” by making sure they attract “the right people to continue” long after he leaves his backstage post. Thus, in fact, everything could happen both in front of the camera and behind it, but Stahelski also noted that the main character “will remain chained to the ground for now.”

Thinking about what the series could have been is almost as fascinating as thinking about what it almost was. Producer Basil Ivanik said that John Wick will look very different, since the character was originally presented as a 75-year-old retired assassin. The studio even considered Hollywood veterans Clint Eastwood and Harrison Ford for the role before Keanu Reeves joined the project.

Currently, chapter 4 looks like it’s going to be another round of intense action and shootouts, as the deadly killer wages war with the High Table, the antagonists of the third part. Although Keanu Reeves’ character may not have to act alone. Wick 4 co-star Hiroyuki Sanada teased the story with Reeves’ character, which may indicate that he will be an ally. There’s a lot to expect, and Reeves is already campaigning for his “Matrix” co-star Carrie-Anne Moss to join a future sequel to “Wick.” I will keep an eye on this—and on any developments regarding Wick’s flight into space.

It will be some time before viewers will see Keanu Reeves in action again, as “John Wick: Chapter 4” will be released in theaters on March 24, 2023. But check out CinemaBlend’s movie schedule for 2022 to find out about the other films that will be released later this year.