Could Jaime have loved another woman other than Claire

Outlander fans will remember how when Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) first met in season one, the love wasn’t immediate.

However, the romance quickly followed the stars as they faced various trials and tribulations, despite this, some will wonder if Claire is the only woman Jamie has ever loved on the show; this is what you need to know to confirm it:

Jamie and Claire did not have a conventional start to their marriage in the hit time travel drama Outlander given that they fell into each other’s path when Claire traveled back in time by accident, as fans will recall, they had to marry due to the threat. to the life of Claire from Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies). Love came later for the couple when they decided to pursue a happy life together in the past.

Sadly, trouble didn’t stop them for the duo as Jamie was forced to send Claire back to Frank to keep her safe when she got pregnant. This meant that they ended up spending 20 years apart before reuniting with Jamie in the past and Claire in the 1960s.

During this time, Claire returned with her husband Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies) and Jamie pursued various relationships. So some fans will want to know if he ever fell in love again during these on and off years.

Viewers will remember that there were several potential loves for Jamie on the show. During the time he was separated from Claire, Jamie slept with several women, including Mary McNab (Emma Campbell-Jones) and Geneva Dunsany (Hannah James).

Of course, there was also Laoghaire MacKenzie (Nell Hudson), who had her eye on Jamie from season one. On the other hand, after Claire left to travel back in time, Jamie and Laoghaire got married after an intrusion by Jenny Murray (Laura Donnelly).

Similarly, Jamie’s sister arranged the marriage between her grieving brother and the twice-widowed woman, heartbroken over her separation from Claire, Jamie found solace in becoming a father figure to Laoghaire’s young daughters.

In short, this relationship between the two did not work and because of it they distanced themselves, after that moment, Jamie became more of a perpetual bachelor during the denouement of the story until Claire returned to him.

Despite all these relationships, Jamie never seemed to truly love any other woman, and when Claire went back in time, he admitted it too. Also in the third season in episode six Claire asked Jamie if he ever fell in love with someone else.

He replied, “No. No, Sassernach. I never loved anyone but you. ”

So viewers can rest assured, no romance was greater than the love between the two main characters.



