Could It Be Bad For Bitcoin (BTC) To Be Accepted By The Mainstream?

2021 is considered a big year for the crypto market in many ways. According to reports from crypto analysts, 2021 is seen as the year Bitcoin enters the mainstream.

Bitcoin was created as an alternative to fiat currencies, but in its current position, it seems more relevant than ever to traditional financial markets.

Goldman Sachs’ Bitcoin Report

Goldman Sachs analysts Zach Pandl and Isabella Rosenberg released a report to investors on Thursday. In this report, they point out that Bitcoin’s overall market cap has dropped 39% since November. Experts think that the most striking thing in this decline is that Bitcoin is also triggered by macroeconomic factors outside the crypto market.

Big liquidations in crypto often come right after significant sell-offs in the stock markets. According to the Wall Street bank, bitcoin has reached the highest level of correlation. Cryptocurrencies are now; technology stocks are directly associated with consumer risks such as inflation and crude oil. The dollar and interest rates also affect Bitcoin.

Consequences of Bitcoin Entering the Mainstream

According to experts, mainstream media acceptance of Bitcoin can have both good and bad consequences. Although the value of Bitcoin will increase with this acceptance, it is very likely that other financial market parameters will increase the correlation. In other words, the more Bitcoin is linked to legacy markets, the lower the asymmetric profits are predicted to be.

The crypto market has been hit hard after the Fed recently announced plans to keep interest rates close to 0% and shrink its balance sheet significantly once rate hikes begin. The Fed is also making plans to remove stimulus to traditional financial markets since COVID-19 shook the world in early 2020.

The report also includes additional developments in blockchain technology, including metaverse projects. The report states that NFTs will be in an important position in the future. However, it is also stated that these projects cannot remain independent against macroeconomic forces and financial problems and will definitely be affected.

Bitcoin and crypto markets retreated more than 50% from record levels. Given the ups and downs on Wall Street, no one can say for sure whether they will stay there or make up for the losses.