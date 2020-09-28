Could Harry Styles and Tracee Ellis Ross Be Friends?

Social media users have begun to speculate that Harry Styles is possibly dating Tracee Ellis Ross “romantically”.

If you were on Twitter between the night of September 27 and the morning of September 28, you may have noticed that Tracee Ellis Ross is trending. It’s because the Black-ish actress has been linked to former One Direction singer Harry Styles.

The rumors emerged after a source claimed that they had seen the couple together. But are Tracee Ellis Ross and Harry Styles really dating? This is what we know.

How did Tracee Ellis Ross and Harry Styles meet?

Ross and Styles met on Instagram, as he explained in a December 2019 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“You know, the DMs,” he shared. “Harry started to like my photos. I was like, ‘Who is this Harry Styles?’ And then I started commenting on his photos. I was like, ‘When is he going to perform in Los Angeles?’ And he said, ‘This weekend. Do you want to come?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, sir.’

Styles, who had been a guest host on the show, confirmed that they had met on Instagram and that Ross ended up attending his show.

But neither of them gave any indication that they were romantically interested in each other, and Ross said that she had simply sought him out because she was “obsessed with his songs.”

Tracee Ellis Ross and Harry Styles dating?

Rumors began to spread after a fan claimed they had seen Ross and Styles on a date at the Italian restaurant Pace in Los Angeles approximately “6/8 months ago,” according to Ace Showbiz.

The person also said that he had overheard the two allegedly having a “juicy” conversation, during which they “wondered what was the wildest place they had hooked up and if they should go to the bathroom together.”

Neither Ross nor Styles have addressed the rumors thus far, but they are so wild it’s hard to believe they’re true, especially considering Ross is carefully reserved about his image and private life.

While she has been linked to various people over the years, she usually keeps her relationships a secret and out of the spotlight.

“I was born into a very public family, so I gained a relationship to myself with what is important … [and] what is sacred in my life,” Ross told ABC News in 2017, explaining why it is. so low key with her and her dating life.

“I don’t make a decision [that] ‘I’ll never talk about my relationships’ or anything like that,” he continued. “Certainly that is not a decision that I have made or anything like that, but there are certain things that are sacred to me that are not for public consumption. They are mine.”

Ross was previously linked to music executive Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam from 2011 to 2013 and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris from January 2020 to May 2020. For his part, Styles has dated Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne. among others. Do you think celebrities do have a love interest?



