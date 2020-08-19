Could Eminem Be Dead? The fans are worried

#RIPEminem became a trend on Twitter which alarmed the rapper’s fans.

Eminem is the latest celebrity to be the target of a social media death hoax after #RIPEminem started trending on Twitter yesterday. The rapper’s shocked fans took to social media to share their concern following a disturbing fan tweet, which has now been deleted.

Concerns for the 47-year-old Grammy Award winner initially began yesterday after a Twitter user, whose account has since been suspended, wrote: “I have killed Eminem.”

In light of the post, Twitter users appeared to panic when “#RIPEminem” started trending, leaving many fearing the worst. A concerned fan wrote: “Checking twitter to make sure Eminem is okay #ripeminem”.

Me checking twitter to make sure Eminem is okay #ripeminem pic.twitter.com/Mr9geL7TT1 — Seth (@SethShaffer) August 18, 2020

“Brother I thought Eminem really died because it’s 2020 and anything can happen, but they’re playing too much again #ripeminem,” commented another.

While a third shared: “Why is #ripeminem trending? It’s alive, stop doing this, it’s 2020, also known as the worst year ever.”

Why is #ripeminem trending he is alive stop doing this it’s 2020 aka the worst year of all time pic.twitter.com/GCdW8ddMhb — MoThaGod (@MoThaGod1) August 18, 2020

However, it appears that the hitmaker is alive as he or his team have not released anything about his health so far.

Eminem’s death rumors

This isn’t the first time fans have thought Eminem was dead after some were convinced that he died in a car accident in 2007 and music bosses replaced him with a cyborg.

Fans are convinced the lyrics to his 2014 song Cinderella Man confirm it when he raps: “That boy is hot enough to melt hell, burn Satan too / Fry his c * lo and put his back together. ashes with glue… This game couldn’t afford to lose / what about you? ”

In April, the acclaimed rapper celebrated being 12 years sober and shared a picture of his sobriety coin. He captioned the image on Twitter: “Clean dozen, on the books! I’m not scared.”

Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid. pic.twitter.com/g5Ww2gKoqF — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 21, 2020

The real Slim Shady, who has been open about his years of addiction, has marked the date each year with a similar photo. He ended his years of drug abuse on April 20, 2008.

The rapper, who is currently isolated in his Detroit mansion with his daughter Hailie, was addicted to Vicodin prescription pills; he even had a tablet tattooed on his left arm, Valium and Ambien.

The following year, after a five-year hiatus at the peak of his career, a period that included a methadone overdose in 2007, the rapper released the album Relapse, his first recording attempt after being clean.

In 2010, Eminem took another leap forward with the companion album Recovery. “It’s no secret that I had a drug problem,” he told Vibe magazine in 2009. “If you were to give him a quantity of Vicodin, would you really take it in one day? Anywhere between 10 and 20. Valium, Ambien, the numbers got so high I don’t even know what I was taking. ”

Eminem went to rehab in 2005 to receive treatment for his addiction to sleeping pills. But in 2007, he got out of control again and was hospitalized for a methadone overdose.

It wasn’t until 2008 that Eminem decided he wasn’t about to lose himself in drugs. According to the New York Times, he checked into rehab earlier that year and began the full 12-step program of a recovering addict.

Now 12 years sober, Eminem remains closer than ever to his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, 24. Do you think that one day the rapper could relapse into addictions?



