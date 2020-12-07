Could Bitcoin See $ 100K in August 2021?

Although Bitcoin has always seen a decline from time to time, it has proven that it has the ability to rise when we look at performance over the years. Bitcoin, which managed to touch $ 20,000, has been giving signals to break a new record, according to many experts. Dan Tapiero and Preston Pysh are also among the famous names who expressed their opinions on the subject.

Referring to the price of Bitcoin 9 months ago, Dan Tapiero said that BTC increased by almost 500% and made an analysis. Tapiero suggested that if Bitcoin rallies again, it could go up to $ 100,000 in August 2021 and said:

“9 months ago Bitcoin was $ 4,000 and has risen almost 500% since then. Now if BTC rallies 500%, BTC could go up to $ 100,000. I don’t think this will happen in 9 months, but this is the table ahead. It is inconceivable that the market grows so quickly. ”

Finance expert Preston Psyh pointed out the end of August 2021 and said, “In my opinion, the 500% rally will take place in exactly 9 months.” said.

“Bitcoin needs to rise to 60 thousand dollars”

The two famous names brainstormed between them on what direction the Bitcoin price could evolve in 5 or 10 years. Preston said he has no comment for after August 2021. Tapiero stated that he was thinking of a market value of $ 1 trillion, which would convince those who doubted Bitcoin, and said that for this, BTC would need 60 thousand dollars. Psyh also agreed with Tapiero’s comment and stated that after a market value of 1 trillion dollars, all media will turn to Bitcoin, and then, with the influence of the media, BTC will see 100 thousand dollars.

“When the market value of bitcoin reaches $ 1 trillion, huge news will be made and the media will no longer be able to ignore BTC. With the influence of the media, Bitcoin will see 100 thousand dollars in 60 days. Things will go crazy and the media will stop treating Bitcoin as a bubble. ”

A person named Brandon (hands of steel) also stated that he agreed with what Psyh said about the media and said, “You can call Bitcoin a bubble only for 1 or 2 cycles. It will become impossible to ignore Bitcoin. ” said.



