Could Bitcoin Be $ 24K By the End of the Year?

Bitcoin (BTC) surprised investors with its ups and downs in 2020. Bitcoin, which fell below the $ 5 thousand level during the year, then reached five-digit levels again with a strong recovery. Even institutional investors will be affected by this strong return of bitcoin, which we still witness high purchases of BTC. Some analysts interpret this situation and say that BTC will see new ATH by exceeding $ 20,000. So, will we see a new rise in Bitcoin in the last days of 2020?

Bill Barhydt is among the bullish commenters for the Bitcoin price. Barhydt, the CEO of crypto money company Abra, showing the trend lines on the Bitcoin chart shared on Twitter, “If the trend continues, Bitcoin can see $ 24,000 in the second half of December.” said. Then he made the new ATH forecast:

“If Bitcoin sees $ 24,000 in the second half of December, there may be a $ 21 pullback, which means $ 35,000 in the first quarter of 2021. Get ready for the journey! ”

Raoul Pal is also one of those who believe that Bitcoin will rise this month. Pal said that he felt closer to the Bitcoin scenario Barhydt presented, saying:

“In Bitcoin, there will either be a correction now – which many people expect – or there will be a price increase first, then a correction will come. This scenario is more likely in my opinion. ”

Bitcoin’s appearance in the last 2 weeks

Bitcoin has seen fluctuating pricing since December 1. When we examine the CoinGecko data, we see that BTC rose above $ 19,800 on December 1, and declined to $ 17,600 on December 11. BTC, which has been acting quite volatile, has increased by 3% in the last 14 days.

BTC, which rose to the level of $ 19,500 in the last 24 hours, saw a transaction volume of $ 22 billion. Bitfinex is the most active exchange where Bitcoin transactions are made. BTC is currently priced at $ 19,430.

It is a big curiosity whether Bitcoin, priced close to the $ 20,000 expected by everyone, will reach a new ATH.



