Could 2021 be the year of 8K TVs?

We witnessed the rise of televisions in 2020. People started to turn to TVs as they spend more time at home. Millions of people switched from television to content platforms and to TV series and movie watching systems. Although we see that 4K TVs have marked last year, the demand for 8K TVs is expected to increase in 2021.

8K TVs will be more popular in the future

More than 1 million 8K TVs will be sold in 2021, according to a new report released by TheElec. 8K TVs sold at very high prices cannot reach many people due to the technology used and the fact that they are produced in a much smaller number. In addition, there are very high expectations on the 8K TV side in the predictions for 2021. The market share of 8K TVs worldwide is increasing in the premium TV segment.

It seems that 8K TVs, which are starting to be popular, will reach more people in the coming days with the decrease in prices. Although sales of these high definition televisions are slow, their demand in the premium segment is also growing steadily. Currently, about 220 million televisions are sold annually, but only 0.5 of them are 8K TVs alone.

There is a significant price difference between 4K and 8K TVs. In the upcoming period, with the narrowing of the price difference scissors, 8K TVs will be preferred more. Another report released by Deloitte believes that for projected shipments up to 2022, users will be able to choose from multiple TV sizes over 65 inches, and 55-inch is said to become one of the most popular choices for 8K TVs. Between 2021 and 2022, around 150 million 8K TVs are expected to be sold.