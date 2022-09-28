Cotton hands in your pocket! Steam Sale Dates Announced

Due to the constantly growing dollar exchange rate in our country, the prices of games are growing day by day. Players are waiting for days of massive discounts organized by platforms such as Steam and Epic Games. So, when will the seasonal discounts on Steam be valid?

Steam seasonal discounts are already here: Autumn, Winter and Spring discount dates!

According to the news published today, the Steam discount season will begin next month. The autumn sale will be available for the first time from November 23 to 29. Since this date also coincides with Black Friday, we expect that the biggest drop in prices will occur here.

The next date among the seasonal Steam sales coincides with the Winter Sale, which will take place from December 22 to January 5. This will be close to the release of school report cards in 3 months. But that’s not all.

Finally, from March 16 to March 23, spring discounts are waiting for us. During this period, games that are probably on sale will be sold at today’s price. So there will be some consolation for those who missed 2 big discounts on the purchase of the game.