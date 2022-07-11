Cosplay My Hero Academia Endeavour Makes His Impossible Quirk a Reality

An unusual cosplay, combining the art of visual effects and powerful elaboration, brought to life one of the most popular characters of My Hero Academia. With giant fire shoulder pads and a few sparks added when editing, it’s almost impossible to portray the quirk Endeavour has finally got the cosplay treatment it deserves.

Endeavour, a paragon of bad parenting in My Hero Academia, has been the subject of heated debate since its debut. The long-time hero number two has always envied the Almighty for his strength and number one status. Endeavour’s inability to cope with being put in second place led to him becoming overworked and eventually treating his family with disregard for their own safety and free will. Trying to raise a child with a powerful enough quirk to resist the Almighty, Endeavour turned family life into a living hell for his children. Recently, Endeavour has tried to change his lifestyle, realizing the harm he has done to his children, and has gathered a huge number of fans, many of whom are encouraging the hero to fully redeem himself.

Endeavour’s awe-inspiring quirk is no doubt part of his appeal as a character. His flaming facial hair and fiery chest proclaim him as a powerful hero even before he actually reveals his abilities. However, the fiery nature of his character’s design also makes it difficult to depict him in a suit, since without the flame he could look like any other uniformed hero in the world of My Hero Academia. @Asolocab and @Alexrosephotoog worked on an amazing Endeavour cosplay photo shoot posted on Instagram, which became as accurate as possible and with practical effects. Here, Endeavour’s flame transforms into bright orange shoulder pads growing out of the uniform’s chest, causing its destructive firepower to flicker. The addition of tiny sparks and epic music definitely adds cinematography to this already excellent cosplay. Even on his shoes there is a sticker of rising fire and elongated, flame-like high-rise buildings.

The Endeavour character is a rude, unsatisfied person who is still trying to come to terms with his emotions and begin the process of healing old wounds. Because of this, he is one of the wildest characters in the series, always fighting seriously and inflicting serious burns on his opponents. The bold character of this cosplay thus reflects the character of Endeavour, adopting a powerful, uncompromising pose. Just as Endeavour is constantly striving to achieve its goal of becoming the number one hero, this cosplay also strives to be absolutely the best it can be. With the help of some amazing effects, Endeavour was successfully transported from the page to real life thanks to this sparkling cosplay.

As it stands, Endeavour is still on the road to atone for his past mistakes and become the hero he needs to be to protect his loved ones. My Hero Academia does not shy away from drawing attention to this brooding fire from time to time, as do fans of the series — like the UA motto, this cosplay has really become “plus ultra”, trying to convey the similarity with Endeavour.