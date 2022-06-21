Cosplay Demon Slayer is the Cutest version of Tanjiro You’ve Ever Seen

The cosplay of one fan of the Demon Killer demonstrates the most valuable version of Kamado Tanjiro. The path of the protagonist from a humble charcoal seller to a swordsman hunting demons has turned into the hottest manga series in Japan since the days of “The Steel Alchemist” and “Attack on the Titans”, which gave rise to a popular anime series. With the 3rd season of Demon Slayer approaching, the completion of the manga will in no way slow down the pace of the intense action movie, which is constantly expanding its fan base and remains one of the most successful fiction franchises in the world.

Demon Slayer fans praise him for various reasons, namely for Ufotable’s amazing animation work in the series, incredible battles and an eclectic cast of colorful characters. Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko are two outstanding people due to their healthy character, as well as love and admiration for each other as brothers and sisters. Tanjiro’s rise as a demon slayer medic and the status of an unconventional hero senen made him one of the leading characters of Weekly Shōnen Jump. On the other hand, Nezuko’s adorable baby form (due to her demonic powers) made her an internet star.

Content creator leiracosplays uses this dynamic and turns it into a new fan creation featuring an adult Nezuko and a little Tanjiro. Leira lowers the box that Tanjiro traditionally uses to transport Nezuko, allowing her son to ride on Mom’s back and play with him in the grass. But Instagram posts, including several photos and videos, show the exact costumes (besides Nezuko’s bamboo muzzle) and Kamado’s distinctive red hair.

A quote from one post: “The bond between Nezuko and me cannot be broken by anyone!” perfectly reflects the bond between mother and son presented in these posts. These are the words spoken by Tanjiro Rui in the most famous battle of the Demon Slayer, in which the main character tries to save his sister from the clutches of the Lower Moon. Leira’s use of her son in various other cosplays testifies to such love and devotion, even if she is not fighting any demons. Another post hints at a baby Apple costume for a boy who would be just as cute if his image of Tanjiro was any indication.

Leira and her child are a perfect example of how cosplay can unite people, and not just demonstrate talented skills, although their outfits are still impressive. They also depict the funny alternate reality of Tanjiro and Nezuko in opposite situations, with Tanjiro, a shrunken child, and Nezuko, a mature demon slayer. The inverted dynamic highlights cosplay’s creative potential for unconventional character portrayals, and the comments accompanying Leira’s posts indicate that other Demon Slayer fans find cosplay very enjoyable. With the third season of the anime approaching, it will be interesting to see what kind of creation Leira and her family will come up with next.