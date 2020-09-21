Cory Barlog teased the new God of War for PS5 in 2019

The creative director of the video game showed a board on Twitter with the words “Ragnarok is on the way.”

Social networks are becoming a hotbed of clues, little clues that generally go unnoticed. Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, had an Xbox Series S on one of his shelves, but nobody noticed. Now it has been discovered that Cory Barlog, creative director of God of War, also did something similar, anticipating the sequel to the title starring the relentless Kratos long before its announcement.

As is often the case these days, he did it through social networks and without anyone noticing the clues he had hinted at. It is not strange, considering that he published a board with ideas back in 2019, when no one had an idea about the new delivery they were preparing. However, during the PlayStation 5 presentation event, the teaser trailer that closed the conference left the following sentence: “Ragnarok is coming” (“Ragnarok is coming”), the same sentence that can be seen on the aforementioned board.

So it was posted by Barlog as a reminder of the brainstorming that had sprung up over the six-year development of God of War, an entirely new installment that continues Kratos’ story. This time, however, it is set in the Nordic world rather than classical Greece.

Kratos and Atreus’s story continues

In God of War for PS4 we follow the path of Kratos and his son Atreus. The wife of the god and the mother of the child perish, so the characters will start a journey to spread their ashes from the highest area.

God of War Ragnarok (title not yet confirmed) will be released in 2021, as announced at the aforementioned event. In principle it is only confirmed for PS5, although a video game such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Horizon Forbidden West will also be marketed on the current generation Sony console.



