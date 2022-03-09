Corsair Launches PC Builder Online Tool: Design The PC Of Your Dreams Step By Step

Corsair: The well-known gaming hardware brand launches its own online tool so that video game fans can build their ideal team. Corsair, the well-known hardware brand specializing in gaming, has launched PC Builder, its own online tool so that fans of PC video games can build their equipment step by step, in the most comfortable and intuitive way possible. It is a web page with a multitude of options so that any user can choose the components that best suit their needs and thus achieve a customized computer.

Build your dream gaming PC step by step

Combining an extensive PC component compatibility database with insights from hardware experts and building tips, Corsair PC Builder is an invaluable resource when researching and configuring a new PC. And it is that thanks to a huge database, Corsair PC Builder is capable of making a multitude of configurations through all kinds of PC components currently on sale. “Users simply specify their choice of Intel or AMD processor, graphics card and motherboard, and Corsair PC Builder provides a comprehensive list of award-winning Corsair components, all guaranteed to be compatible with the specified system.”

In addition, this tool guarantees that all the components selected by the user are fully compatible with each other, avoiding the dreaded bottlenecks for the system. “By optimizing select parts for your personal build, Corsair PC Builder makes sure you don’t overspend on memory your CPU can’t take advantage of or choose a power supply whose performance doesn’t meet the most intense gaming requirements.”

Finally, Corsair’s new website dedicated to building high-performance gear offers all sorts of useful information on every component, from price to availability, as well as similar alternatives. Corsair PC Builder is now available through the following link.