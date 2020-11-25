Corporate Education: reduce costs and increase

The practice of gamification is a trend that has been increasingly expanded in the corporate world in the midst of the pandemic. The tool brings a series of advantages, already proven through studies, which enable greater engagement among employees.

With the construction of mechanisms and solutions that start from a principle linked to the logic of video games, gamification manages to bring competitiveness and involvement in a unique way. The rewards are also not left out and collaborate so that the most general and broad objectives are successfully achieved.

In this sense, it is also necessary to be aware that all of this is part of a process within what we know as corporate education. Enabling your employees to be more and more in line with company policies is also essential for business success. Corporate education can also be linked to several advantages.

Corporate education: good practices lead to good results

With a focus on people management, corporate education aims to promote a better development of employees, as well as making all these practices help the company’s growth. In this sense, the practice looks for actions that can engage its main members with strategies that always refer to what the company preaches socially.

Bearing in mind that the exercise of educating yourself corporately is directly related to the attitude towards personal development is also one of the great keys to understanding this process. Corporate education also needs to start, in most cases, from its own agents, in line with the critical thinking of always looking for improvements.



