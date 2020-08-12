Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Ready To Use In 2 Weeks

Speaking to members of the press, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko reported that the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine will be ready for use within two weeks.

Making one of the most important statements in the pandemic process yesterday, Russia announced that they had registered the coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V they developed. Although Russia’s statements about the coronavirus vaccine have been criticized by many institutions and countries, the eyes are turned into statements by Russia about the production and use of the vaccine.

According to the reports in the Russian media, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced that the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine they developed will be produced and ready for use in two weeks, with the statement he made today (August 12). Minister Murashko stated that the vaccine is planned to be produced in 500 million doses in the next year.

Side effects of coronavirus vaccine will be monitored via mobile application

According to Murashko’s statements, the coronavirus vaccine can be used by everyone, including healthcare professionals. The vaccine produced will be aimed at meeting the demand in Russia in the first place. Murashko stated that after Russia’s coronavirus vaccine needs are met, they will start exporting the vaccine.

The Russian Minister of Health also announced that they are developing a mobile application that will make it possible to track the health status of its citizens. According to Murashko, the application will not only monitor the health of citizens, but also make it possible to monitor the side effects of the vaccine.



