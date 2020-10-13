Coronavirus vaccine studies of Johnson & Johnson halted

Johnson & Johnson decided to halt clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine candidate just weeks after it announced that the trials were in the final stage. The company announced that it stopped its work after an unexplained illness in one of its participants.

According to the news in NBC News, the pause in vaccine trials is not entirely unexpected. Last month, the final clinical tests of the coronavirus vaccine, developed together by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, were suspended after a subject reacted negatively to the vaccine.

In a press release by the company on Monday night, Johnson & Johnson said that clinical trials were halted in accordance with regulatory standards after one of its participants developed an unexplained disease. It was stated that the participant’s status was examined and evaluated by ENSEMBLE (Independent Data Security Monitoring Board).

“We must respect the privacy of this participant,” the company’s statement said. “We are also learning more about this participant’s illness, and it is important to have all the facts before sharing additional information.”

It is not yet clear whether the participant received the experimental vaccine or was in the placebo control group.



