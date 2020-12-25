Coronavirus: Sinovac certified for Applications

With the Federal Supreme Court approving mandatory vaccination in Brazil, new efforts are being made to bring several immunizers. The last one involved an inspection by Anvisa in the factories of the Chinese Sinovac, which has just received the certification of good practices for vaccine manufacturing.

Sinovac is responsible, together with the Butantan Institute, for the manufacture of the Coronavac vaccine in Brazil. The evaluation was completed this weekend (20) and represents a major advance for the use of the immunizer in Brazil, either in an emergency or with a definitive registration with the Health Surveillance Agency – Anvisa.

If you want to know more about how Coronavac is produced and what tests are performed, we recommend that you read our article dedicated to it in Detective TudoCelular here.

It is worth mentioning that this certification does not imply the approval of the immunizing agent, but rather the safety of its filling and handling of the material used in production. According to Anvisa, this measure is part of “the Agency’s continuous efforts to make vaccines available to the population with quality, safety and efficacy in the shortest possible time”.

On Monday (21), the Butantan Institute also announced the end of the last testing phase of Coronavac in Brazil. Now the results must be sent to Anvisa so that it can analyze whether the results are satisfactory or not for administration of the vaccine in the Brazilian population.



