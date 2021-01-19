Coronavirus: São Paulo opens website for registrations

Authorized by Anvisa since this Sunday (17th), CoronaVac has already started to be applied to priority groups in São Paulo shortly after approval. And in order to speed up the vaccination process against Covid-19, the São Paulo government launched the Vacina Já website, which allows pre-registration of people qualified in this first phase – health professionals and indigenous people.

This application does not serve as an appointment. It will only expedite care at vaccination sites, to prevent agglomerations. In addition, providing information is optional.

If the person does not want to, it is not necessary to pre-register. The vaccination will be done without it, but the complete registration must be carried out in person, in the unit where the dose will be applied.

In the specific case of most health professionals, the vaccine will be taken at their own workplace. As the target audience is expanded, more people will be able to advance the process through the website.

How to access?

The Vacina Já page, created by the government of São Paulo, can be accessed through this link. In addition to the pre-registration section, the portal also displays which vaccination sites are available according to their location within the state of São Paulo.

Vaccination throughout Brazil will begin on Monday (18), following the National Immunization Plan. The priority groups will also be the same, starting with health and indigenous professionals.

