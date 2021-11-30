Coronavirus: Previous Analysis Detects Omicron Variant In Brazil, Says Anvisa

Coronavirus: Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) announced that two cases of the Omicron variant, a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (causer of covid-19), were registered in Brazil through previous analyses. The samples were sent to Instituto Adolfo Lutz, in São Paulo, for confirmation of genetic sequencing.

According to a statement published this Tuesday afternoon (30) by the agency, the cases are of a passenger who arrived in Brazil through Guarulhos Airport from South Africa on November 23 and his wife. The previous analysis was carried out by the Albert Einstein Laboratory, says Anvisa.

The passenger arrived in the country before the announcement of the detection of the new variant made by South African scientists. Since last week, cases of people infected with Omicron have spread to Africa, Europe, Asia and America.

According to scientists and the WHO (World Health Organization), preliminary data suggest that the Omicron variant may have greater potential for transmission — that is, it may be easier to be infected by it. So far, doctors in South Africa say there is no evidence that the variant leads to more severe covid-19 cases than those caused by earlier variants.

“In view of the identification and testing with a positive result for covid-19, the Cievs Network, linked to the Ministry of Health, must monitor cases in accordance with the current surveillance system in Brazil, to assess health conditions and direct individuals to health care services, as well as for the adoption of prevention and control measures of covid-19”, states the statement from Anvisa.