Coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine approved in the UK

The Pfizer vaccine showed 95% high efficacy in its final testing phase and has now passed an important milestone: officially approved by the UK and applications expected for next week.

The approval of the vaccine, developed by Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech, was formalized today by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, shortly after he requested the same emergency use for the vaccine in the United States, which should be the next country to distribute the vaccine. Vaccine.

According to the NHS, which is equivalent to our SUS, next week 10 million doses of Pfizer vaccine should be offered to healthcare professionals who are at the forefront of the treatment and combat of the coronavirus.

Due to the sensitive storage conditions of the vaccine, which must be kept at at least -70ºC, the vaccine will be made in hospitals.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on approval:

“It is to be protected from the vaccines that will finally bring us back to our lives and revive the economy.”

It is worth noting that the region has the highest mortality rate in the European continent, with 59,148 deaths linked to the NHS. The approval of the immunizer has been analyzed in Europe since yesterday (1).



