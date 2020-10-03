Coronavirus Patriot Chiefs of testing Positive Glass Newton

The NFL announced Saturday that Sunday’s long-awaited game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs has been postponed after the Pats’ star quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for coronavirus.

A player on the Chiefs practice squad, quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, also tested positive. The NFL said it is working closely with both clubs and the players union to assess player-to-player contact, new COVID-19 screenings and monitor the situation.

The NFL indicated that the game will be played on Monday or Tuesday, but everything will depend on whether there are no more cases in any of the teams.

This week the league postponed the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans after some members of the Titans tested positive. The game will take place on October 25.

ESPN reported Saturday that three other Tennessee players tested positive, making it eight, in addition to eight team employees.



