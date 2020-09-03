Coronavirus Out in Robert Pattinson

Filming of DC’s new Batman movie in the UK was stopped due to a positive coronavirus test in the lead role of the movie, Robert Pattinson. Filming was suspended for 5.5 months before due to the pandemic.

The coronavirus seriously affected the cinema industry. In addition to Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, many players have been caught in the coronavirus. In addition, many productions were suspended due to coronavirus. One of these productions was The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, and the production process was extended by 5.5 months.

Later, the relative slowdown of the pandemic and partial control of the situation made the cameras work again. Batman movie was also one of the movies that started shooting in the UK.

COVID-19 outbreak in Robert Pattinson

COVID-19 tests were applied to employees daily as part of the measures taken by Warner Bros. On the third day of the shooting, the studies were once again interrupted due to the virus being encountered in a set employee.

Commenting on the subject this morning, Warner Bros said, “In the production of The Batman, a team member’s COVID-19 test was positive and was isolated according to the necessary procedures. Filming was temporarily suspended, ”he said. According to the statements made by Deadline, the person who tested positive for COVID-19 was Robert Pattinson.

Warner Bros. has not confirmed who tested positive for COVID-19, citing employee privacy for the time being. Presumably such a decision was made to protect employees against backlash from the series’ fans or other audiences.

Coronavirus affects cinema

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cinema industry has had a difficult time. Cases like the Batman set often cause shooting delayed. Previously, productions such as Jurassic World: Dominion had also experienced disruptions due to positive tests.

The movie The Batman is currently one-quarter complete, and the film’s director Reeves needs about 3 months to complete filming. However, we managed to get some information about the production at the DC FanDome event.

The current release date of The Batman movie is October 1, 2021. The production will be inspired by the Batman Year Two stories, and Batman enemies such as Penguin, Catwoman and Riddler will also be featured in the production.



