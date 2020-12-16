Coronavirus mutation modifies key protein

British scientists, members of the so-called Covid-19 Genomics Consortium of the United Kingdom (COG-UK), announced on Tuesday (15) the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in the country, which, according to the British health minister, Matt Hancock, includes changes in the protein spike, that kind of thorn that Sars-CoV-2 uses to infect human cells.

According to the minister, a group of experts from the COG is investigating whether the increase in cases of covid-19 that occurred recently in southeastern England could be related to the mutation discovered.

Since viruses are constantly undergoing adaptive mutations, the big question is whether the current variant, which British scientists dubbed “VUI-202012/01”, would change protein S (the spike) to the point that it could spread more easily covid-19 among people.

Contamination with the new virus variant

According to the COG, 1,108 cases of covid-19 were detected with the new mutation until last Sunday, mainly in the southeast of the country. However, there is no evidence that the variant may be worsening infections or that it may make vaccines less efficient.

Two issues, however, are of concern to scientists. The first of these is the finding that the levels of mutation are highest in locations where the number of cases is highest. The second is that a variant can be a warning sign, meaning that the virus is changing to spread more easily and cause more infections.

Another issue that makes scientists apprehensive is the surprising number of mutations detected in the coronavirus. According to COG-UK, since it evolved in animals and started to infect humans, that original virus from Wuhan, China, has undergone at least 25 mutations.

As the three main vaccines of covid-19, Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford are aimed at training the immune system to attack the spike, further laboratory studies will be needed to understand what is happening.



