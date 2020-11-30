Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine 94% effective

Moderna’s vaccine has gained a lot of prominence lately. After volunteers for their tests showed reactions, a preliminary result showed more than 90% effectiveness and the results of phase 3 showed that it reached 94% effectiveness against the coronavirus. The results are being released today and Moderna announced that it will already turn to the FDA to speed up its distribution to the population in the USA.

According to the study that involved 30,000 participants, only 196 were infected with COVID-19 and in them the vaccine showed an efficiency of 94.1%. In addition, the vaccine has been shown to be 100% effective in severe cases of coronavirus, preventing the admission of these patients.

According to Moderna, these results are sufficient for her to make an emergency use request to the Food and Drug Administration in the USA today, streamlining the immunization process in the country.

Furthermore Moderna must apply for a similar authorization for use in the European Union through the European Medicines Agency. These permits allow the vaccine to be used in risky environments to prevent the death of patients and professionals who are at the forefront in combating the disease.

What contributed to the speed of testing and can help with this approval is Operation Warp Speed ​​in the USA, which aims to accelerate the development, production and distribution of a vaccine in the USA. Other vaccines that may have approved emergency use are those from Pfizer and Oxford, which have already shown more than 90% effectiveness in the third phase of testing.

However, it is worth saying that Moderna’s vaccine is different, as it uses mRNA, which does not involve exposing the organism to the virus, but rather sending genetic instructions so that super antibodies are created to prevent infection, these can be even more effective than those created by the other vaccines, which use parts of the coronavirus in its composition.



