Coronavirus measure for Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra case!

Xiaomi took the Coronavirus measure for its new flagship Mi 10 Ultra case. Xiaomi seems to be taking all the precautions for the flagship, which is expected to come with ambitious features. But what are the features of this smartphone case?

Coronavirus case for Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

The Chinese brand seems to have put in place all the possibilities for the new flagship. This smart phone case, which has an antimicrobial structure, has been developed to protect both the phone and the user.

Alongside the case, it was unveiled today on Weibo by Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s senior manager, in an antimicrobial film. Whether this cover and film will be presented with the phone is a matter of curiosity. As you know, Chinese brands usually offer covers and screen films as well as phones.

It is said that this case was developed with active silver technology and by using the case and screen film together, the entire phone surface will be protected against viruses and bacteria.

These antimicrobial accessories are not offered by Xiaomi for the first time. Samsung has come up with such accessories for the Galaxy Note 20 series. The resulting Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra features, although not officially confirmed yet, are as follows: Mi 10 Ultra will appear with a 120x zoom feature from the camera perspective. As seen in the image of the smartphone yesterday, the quad camera setup welcomes us. Apart from that, the expected features are as follows:

The screen will use AMOLED technology and will have a 120Hz refresh rate. A flagship model is expected to include an under-screen fingerprint reader. The battery will have a capacity of 4,500 mAh. The Mi 10 Ultra will be powered by Snapdragon 865 and this processor will be accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

In addition to all these feature claims, he makes other claims about his mind that are more vague. The first of these was that the smartphone would be the first smartphone that came with an under-screen camera setup.

Another important claim about the phone is that Xiaomi’s flagship phone model will be produced in limited numbers. However, for now, it is not known how true these claims are. It is not possible to interpret whether the phone will come with an under-screen camera, as there is no image about antibacterial covers.



