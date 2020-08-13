It was just a story to appear: John McAfee was not arrested for wearing lace panties as a mask, as he reported on his Twitter earlier this week.

The owner of the antivirus program of the same name was already being challenged for its history for some lapses in its reports on the social network, and because simply no authority from Denmark, Norway or Germany was able to confirm the possible event.

John pointed out that in the photo he posted, the police officer at the airport appeared in a uniform that said “polizei”, which is police in German. He took the opportunity to criticize the media coverage, saying that if they had paid attention to this detail, they would contest his story, since the arrest would have taken place in Norway.

In any case, the billionaire’s joke was not very timely, in times when information can save lives. McAfee has already made statements saying masks are ineffective for the problem, and wearing panties on his face would have been critical of that, even though he never came up with sources for it.

Currently, the World Health Organization recommends the use of masks with up to three protective layers. The chances of contagion drop dramatically if two people, who eventually cross paths, are using one.

Remember, Russia already has the first product safe to use against Covid-19. The effectiveness of the Putin vaccine is contested by the WHO, which says that the available data on its development are not transparent enough.

