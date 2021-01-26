Coronavirus: Israel reduces hospitalization of the elderly

Three weeks after starting vaccination against Covid-19, Israel has already shown positive results in fighting the pandemic in its national territory. The country recorded a 60% drop in hospital admissions for the elderly.

The registration was made by Maccabi Healthcare Services and published in The Times of Israel newspaper on Sunday (24). The drop started from the 18th, with the first dose administered in this population.

Since last Saturday (23) – two days after the start of the second dose -, the 60% reduction in hospitalizations of people over 60 years has already been noticed. The study monitored 50,777 patients.

According to the director of infectious diseases at Sheba Medical Center, Galia Rahav, the statistics observed in the past few weeks have already had a major impact in the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

“These data are very important. It has an impact because, in the midst of high infection rates and the spread of virus variants, it is difficult to see in general numbers how vaccination is influencing things. ”

The Asian country has used the immunizer produced by Pfizer, in partnership with BioNTech. At first, it was used only for the elderly and high-risk groups. It can now be taken by anyone over 40 or between 16 and 18 – as long as they have parental permission.

The latest news about the new coronavirus pandemic can be found on our special page dedicated to the subject. Access is available through this link.

What is your assessment of the drop in hospital admissions for elderly people in Israel less than a month before vaccinations started in the country? Join us!