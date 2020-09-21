Coronavirus Is Airborne, CDC Now Recognizes

“There is growing evidence that airborne droplets and particles can remain suspended and be inhaled by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet.” With this description and other informative details, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recognizes that the coronavirus is transmitted through the air.

Just last Friday, the CDC’s guide on how the disease spreads changed on its website to specify that SARS-CoV-2 can be spread “through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as aerosols, that They occur when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes. These particles can be inhaled through the nose, mouth, airways and lungs and cause an infection ”. And she adds: “This is believed to be the main way the virus spreads.”

The CDC warns that poorly ventilated areas can increase the risk of infection by being exposed to infected droplets of the virus. “Airborne viruses, including COVID-19, are among the most contagious and easily spread,” they specify, and point out that “the more closely a person with COVID-19 interacts with others and the longer that interaction lasts , the greater the risk of spreading COVID-19 ”.

The updated guide of this American health authority indicates that “drops can also fall on surfaces and objects and be transferred to the touch”, since a person can become ill by touching a surface or object contaminated with the virus and then touching their mouth, nose or the eyes, although this is not believed to be the main way the virus spreads.

The CDC suggests that the best way to avoid COVID-19 is not to expose yourself to the virus, so they recommend keeping a distance of at least six feet from other people, wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, or using alcohol, isolate yourself for symptoms of illness, use air purifiers, and clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.



