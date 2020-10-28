Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron announces quarantine

Emmanuel Macron has just spoken to announce the government’s new measures in the face of the Coronavirus epidemic. Here is a recap of that ad.

While we suggested that you discover a summary of the solutions envisaged by the government to deal with the second wave of the Coronavirus, namely the curfew at 7 p.m., a reconfinement on weekends … we are now (finally) fixed on our fate! Indeed, after days of speculation, President Emmanuel Macron has just spoken and announced a new confinement but different from that of the first wave. As a reminder: this new confinement will come into force on the night of this Thursday, October 29 and until December 1 minimum. We let you discover them just below.



