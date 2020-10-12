Coronavirus Can Stay Active for 28 Days on Surfaces

A new study has revealed that SARS-COV-2 can remain active for up to 28 days on some surfaces. However, other scientists who criticize the research argue that such a surprising result was achieved due to the lack of some elements in the research.

A new study conducted by the Australian National Science Agency (CSRIO) has revealed that the SARS-COV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19 disease that affects the whole world, can remain active on certain surfaces for much longer than thought.

The researchers, who carried out the study in a dark room at 20 ° C in order for SARS-COV-2 to remain active, revealed that the virus could remain active for 28 days on smooth surfaces such as mobile phone screens, plastic, stainless steel, as well as frequently used objects such as paper banknotes. they took off.

“Saying that the coronavirus can stay active for 28 days may cause unnecessary fear in the public.”

CSIRO CEO Dr. Larry Marshall, in his statement about the research in question, “Determining how long the virus actually remains alive (active) on surfaces helps us to more accurately predict and prevent the spreading capacity of the virus. These data allow us to do a better job of protecting people. ” used the expressions.

Former director of Cardiff University Prof. Ron Eccles criticized the research in question and stated that the researchers saying that the virus can stay active for 28 days may cause unnecessary fear in the public. “The virus spreads from the mucus in coughs and sneezes and from dirty fingers to surfaces.” Eccles suggested that mucus, the number one carrier in the spread of the virus, was not used in research.

“The coronavirus can only stay active for a few hours on mucous surfaces”

“Fresh mucus contains a large number of white cells that produce enzymes to destroy viruses, and antibodies and different chemicals to neutralize viruses. This is a hostile environment for viruses. ” Speaking as Prof. Eccles said SARS-COV-2 can remain active on mucus-filled surfaces only for a few hours, not days.



