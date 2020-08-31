Coronavirus: App offers screening to detect contamination

With the advancement of the new coronavirus – and with the city of São Paulo among the municipalities with the highest number of infected people – it is essential to provide the population with the greatest possible number of solutions to help fight the disease, either through isolation or prevention, or even to help detect possible contamination by the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.

With that in mind, and in partnership with the Municipal Health Secretariat (SMS), the City of São Paulo makes the e-health application available to residents. With it, it is possible to perform a screening to detect possible contamination by the virus, based on information provided by users, such as symptoms, for example.

On the other hand, doctors and nurses will analyze the responses of the users of the application and, depending on the need, the patient can be referred to a face-to-face consultation, in which he can be medicated and receive a prescription directly through the application platform.

The entire service provided by e-Saúde is linked to UBSs – Basic Health Units – in the city of São Paulo.

In addition to the service provided to assist patients in relation to the new coronavirus, e-Saúde also offers a history of visits to the SUS, reports of laboratory and image exams, consultations and prescriptions performed in the city’s health units.

At the moment the app is only available to mobile phone users loaded with the Android operating system and there is no availability forecast for iOS. To find out more about e-health, watch the video released by the city at this link.

It is worth remembering that, according to the latest report released by Conass, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Brazil already exceeds 120 thousand and already accounts for more than 3.8 million people infected.



