CoronaVac: publishes on unauthorized use of vaccines

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) officially spoke yesterday (26), through a clarification note published on its website, regarding the statement by the governor of São Paulo João Dória on the possibility of applying the CoronaVac vaccine, even without the registration of the Brazilian agency, provided that the drug was approved in other countries.

According to the regulatory agency, the registration of the vaccine aims to meet the technical requirements necessary for the manufacture and use of the immunizer on a large scale. In the note, Anvisa clarifies that, “even after registration in some other country”, the agency’s evaluation is necessary to verify points not evaluated by other international agencies.

Regarding the points it will analyze, Anvisa cites: efficacy and safety of the vaccine in Brazilians, technical-operational conditions of the factory that will come to Brazil, expiration dates and conditions for preservation of the vaccine given the Brazilian climate, and monitoring and treatment measures possible side effects of the medication.

The governor’s rejoinder

In response to Governor Dória’s statements during an interview with the newspaper Metrópoles, Anvisa states that, as there is still no material available for the evaluation of CoronaVac’s effectiveness and safety, this would not be the appropriate time to discuss the issue.

After the release of Anvisa’s note, Governor João Dória used his Twitter account at night, saying that “there is confusion regarding my statement about the validation of CoronaVac with Anvisa. There is a difference between validating a vaccine outside the country and authorizing its application in national territory “.

The State Health Secretariat of São Paulo also spoke, stating in a note “that the CoronaVac vaccine will only be available for use in the population after authorization by Anvisa”.



