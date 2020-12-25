CoronaVac: new doses should arrive

The Butantan Institute has received thousands of doses of the CoronaVac vaccine over the past few weeks. On Monday (21), Governor João Dória (PSDB) announced that another 5.5 million doses of the immunizer should arrive on Christmas Eve.

[The new batch of raw material] will arrive on yet another flight from Sinovac, in Beijing, representing the largest batch of vaccines ever landed in Brazil. And also on the Latin American continent.

Thus, the government of São Paulo estimates that, until December 31, the state has 10.8 million doses available for distribution. However, this should only happen when the vaccine is approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Governor Dória also said that the results of phase 3 of CoronaVac tests should be sent to Anvisa tomorrow (23). In addition, the data will also be presented to the Chinese agency. Dimas Covas, director of the Butantan Institute, said:

The clinical study ended with more than 13 thousand participants included and the data from that study were then submitted to the analysis that involves the decision, let’s say, the final recommendation and presentation of the data by the international committee.

If approved by Anvisa, CoronaVac can enter the PNI (National Immunization Plan), of the Ministry of Health. Despite this, the SP government maintains its forecast of starting vaccination in the state from January 25th. The first phase should apply the vaccine to up to 9 million people.



