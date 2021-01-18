CoronaVac: know how many doses your state will receive

Last Sunday (17), Anvisa approved the emergency use on Brazilian soil of CoronaVac and the substance developed by the University of Oxford, both, according to agency analyzes, effective against the new coronavirus. According to the current Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, immunization will start from 5 pm on Monday (18) across the country.

“To all the families of the victims, receive our solidarity. It is very difficult to lose someone we love. The first step is taken towards the biggest vaccination campaign in the world,” said Pazuello in a ceremony held in the morning, which marked the beginning of the distribution of the Sinovac and Instituto Butantan immunizers by the states.

Of the 6 million doses, 4,636,936 will be sent by the federal government to other locations, while the other 1,357,640 will be in the state of São Paulo. Check, below, which is the division, published by G1:

North region

Rondônia – 33,040

Acre – 13,840

Amazonas – 69,880

Roraima – 10,360

Pará – 124,560

Amapá – 15,000

Tocantins – 29,840

Total doses: 296,520

Northeast Region

Maranhão – 123,040

Piauí – 61,160

Ceará – 186,720

Rio Grande do Norte – 82,440

Paraíba – 92,960

Pernambuco – 215,280

Alagoas – 71,080

Sergipe – 48,360

Bahia – 319,520

Total doses: 1,200,560