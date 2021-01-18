CoronaVac: know how many doses your state will receive

Last Sunday (17), Anvisa approved the emergency use on Brazilian soil of CoronaVac and the substance developed by the University of Oxford, both, according to agency analyzes, effective against the new coronavirus. According to the current Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, immunization will start from 5 pm on Monday (18) across the country.
“To all the families of the victims, receive our solidarity. It is very difficult to lose someone we love. The first step is taken towards the biggest vaccination campaign in the world,” said Pazuello in a ceremony held in the morning, which marked the beginning of the distribution of the Sinovac and Instituto Butantan immunizers by the states.
Of the 6 million doses, 4,636,936 will be sent by the federal government to other locations, while the other 1,357,640 will be in the state of São Paulo. Check, below, which is the division, published by G1:
North region
Rondônia – 33,040
Acre – 13,840
Amazonas – 69,880
Roraima – 10,360
Pará – 124,560
Amapá – 15,000
Tocantins – 29,840
Total doses: 296,520
Northeast Region
Maranhão – 123,040
Piauí – 61,160
Ceará – 186,720
Rio Grande do Norte – 82,440
Paraíba – 92,960
Pernambuco – 215,280
Alagoas – 71,080
Sergipe – 48,360
Bahia – 319,520
Total doses: 1,200,560