CoronaVac is the safest of all vaccines tested

Even with the promising results achieved by the Butantan Institute with the testing of the CoronaVac vaccine in 9 thousand people across the country, there is a lack of volunteers over the age of 60 to complete the study to be sent for the evaluation and registration of the Chinese laboratory vaccine. Sinovac by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). As of this month, the vaccine will be applied to the elderly, patients with comorbidities and pregnant women.

According to the director of Butantan, hematologist Dimas Covas, there is still no certainty that the date of December 15, marked as the beginning of the vaccination of health professionals in the state, will materialize.

“We need proof of the vaccine’s effectiveness in at least 61 cases. It is statistically possible, but we have no control over reality, ”he said at a news conference today with the governor of São Paulo, João Doria.

On that occasion, CoronaVac’s safety results were released. “It is the vaccine that has the best safety profile among all those being tested,” he said.

Doria tries to negotiate a partnership between the state government and the Union in the production and distribution of the vaccine against covid-19. According to him, on Wednesday (21), details of the operation will be settled with the Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello.

Federal budget

Asked if the priority would be to immunize the population of São Paulo, Doria said that the distribution of doses will be done within the national immunization calendar.

In September, the governor promised that everyone in the state would be immunized by February 2021 (there would be an “alternative plan” if an agreement with the federal government fails); today, he has shied away from answering whether that plan remains.

“Everything leads us to believe that we will not have a situation of confrontation, but of understanding based on science and the protection of people,” he said.



