CoronaVac is effective against the Brazilian variant

Preliminary data from a study by the Butantan Institute show that the CoronaVac vaccine is effective against the Brazilian variant of the new coronavirus, first identified in the city of Manaus (Amazonas), as reported by Reuters.

A source heard by the news agency said that the clinical study involved collecting blood samples from people vaccinated with the immunizer used by the Ministry of Health, produced by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, whose partner institution in Brazil is Butantan.

Subsequently, these samples were tested against the Manaus variant, also known as P.1, and the results indicated that the antibodies produced by CoronaVac proved to be effective against the strain, according to the publication. The study will still be expanded to obtain definitive data, when it should then be published.

The Brazilian variant has been pointed out, in recent research, as a more transmissible strain with the capacity to reinfect those who have had covid-19. She was to blame for the explosion of cases of the disease in recent weeks across the country, leading to the resumption of restrictive measures to curb the transmission of Sars-CoV-2.

Oxford vaccine also protects against the P.1 strain

The vaccine produced by the Oxford / AstraZeneca consortium is also effective against the Manaus variant, according to Bio-Manguinhos director Maurício Zuma, responsible for the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) unit that produces the immunizer in Brazil.

According to Zuma, the effectiveness against variant P.1 was identified in studies by the University of Oxford and the laboratory AstraZeneca, the results of which will be released by the end of this week.

The immunizer is included in the federal government’s National Immunization Plan, with 4 million doses distributed so far, all of them imported from India. The first ampoules filled by Fiocruz should be delivered to the Ministry of Health in March.

