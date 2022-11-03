Corey Taylor on his sobriety: “You quickly realize what a part of your personality drinking has become”

The Slipknot frontman spoke about his sobriety experience in the podcast “The Moon Under Water”.

Corey Taylor spoke in a new interview about his 12-year sobriety, saying that in the first few years he “quickly realized what a part of his personality drinking had become.”

The Slipknot frontman, who has not been drinking since 2010, spoke on The Moon Under Water podcast about his experience visiting pubs and bars in a non-drinking state.

“The first few years are strange, because you quickly realize what a part of your personality has become drinking. You kind of need to figure out who you are, what you’re comfortable with and basically just a habit,” Taylor said.

“I’ve never been a big beer drinker, so non-alcoholic beer [wasn’t] the key. So I started with soda, and then I just switched to water. And that’s all I’m doing now.”

Taylor continued: “For me, going out and hanging out in a pub or bar or whatever is connected to the company you support, and you realize that at some point the golden moment will go away. So you’re trying to calculate your departure time around this time when you’re just saying, “OK, we have about 10 minutes before it becomes a super mess.” So I’m breaking up and I’ll talk to you later.”

The musician also said that now “he tries not to say goodbye to everyone in Irish where you just broke up.”

“However, I only did it when I was drinking,” he added with a laugh. “But I make sure that everyone is fine; I make sure that… If someone needs a ride home, I’m the first one to do it. Because it’s usually just me and my wife: my wife still drinks, but she’s very sociable. She does it better than I do. Usually just at the moment when she starts to sort of… She’s like, “I’m tired. We need to break up.” I’m like, “Ah. You made me say, “I’m ready to work.” So we’re out the door and heading home.”

