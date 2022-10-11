Corey Taylor of Slipknot explained why the band left Roadrunner Records

“Once you’re in the hands of people who don’t care, it’s just a fucking business”
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor spoke about the band’s decision to part ways with Roadrunner Records after 22 years on the label.
In a new interview for NME The Big Read, Taylor spoke about the band’s decision to leave Roadrunner in 2021, having fulfilled his contract, calling the changes on the record label the main reason for the band’s departure.
“It’s a completely different label than it was when we first signed with him,” he said. “When you’re in the hands of people who don’t care, it’s just a fucking business. And so it happened.”
He added: “We had to fight for every fucking release we had, because the people who are now working on Roadrunner think they know what they’re doing, and in fact they don’t. They tried to give us fucking advice, and we were like, “What are you talking about? What kind of band do you think we’re from?”
In an interview, Taylor also revealed that the end of Slipknot’s contract with Roadrunner Records inspired the title of their latest album, “The End So Far”, which earned the band their third number one in the UK last Friday (October 7).
Elsewhere in his conversation with NME, Taylor spoke openly about the demise of the band’s founding drummer Joey Jordison, who died at the age of 46 in 2021.
“When we lost Joey, it made it impossible for us to make peace with him,” he said. “I know that some of us talked to him on the side. We never talked to him as a group, and I think we all regret that. It’s hard to realize that you missed an opportunity.”
Corey also called the departure from Roadrunner and The End So Far the beginning of a new era for the band.
“It’s almost like the second phase of Slipknot,” he said. “The first phase was the original nine. The second stage was obviously about the loss, the loss of Paul, the loss of our innocence in a strange way, the loss of Joey and a reconfiguration that will never be like the original.”