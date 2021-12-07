Copyright: YouTube Unfairly Punished Over 2 Million Videos

YouTube: More than 2.2 million YouTube videos received incorrect copyright claims in the first half of 2021, which were later canceled. This is what the report released by the Mountain View company on Monday (6) reveals.

This amount of wrongful complaints, referring to copyright, represents less than 1% of the more than 722 million complaints received by the platform between January and June. The document informs that more than 99% of all complaints originated from ID Content, an algorithm capable of identifying possible violations.

The document, entitled Copyright Transparency Report, also points out a low number of disputes in relation to complaints made through automatic detection, with disputes being opened in only 0.5% of them. However, disputed claims were resolved in favor of content creators in 60% of cases.

According to YouTube, which promises to release the copyright transparency report every six months from now on, complainants have up to 30 days to review the dispute and decide whether or not to uphold the claim. If there is no response, the claim expires after the deadline.

Youtubers complain about the algorithm

Although the number of incorrect copyright claims for YouTube’s algorithm is small compared to the total number of lawsuits, the tool is not favored by its creators. As The Verge points out, the technology has been the target of complaints for many years.

Excessive or unjustified application of punishments can result in blocking the monetization of reported videos, leading to loss of user income. Remember that the feature can also identify possible violations in audio tracks in recordings.

In 2019, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said the platform was already working on a way to better calibrate function, but the current report shows the technology is not yet perfect.