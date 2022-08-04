Copying Ethan Page’s MDF is Disastrous for his career at AEW

Ethan Page seems ready for a little push from AEW, and his latest microphone work was very similar to MJF. This is bad news for MJF, who has not been seen or heard from for more than two months. Neither of these two men is the first to cut out this promo style, and they won’t be the last, but Page’s on-camera behavior, down to the mannerisms, gave the impression that he was studying MJF’s work with the intention of, in fact, taking on the trick.

“All Ego” has always treated the clubs well. Nevertheless, the similarity between his rhythm, timing and the way AEW prepared the promo segment was striking. This does not mean that Paige will not use this chip in her own direction and crush it. I just felt like Tony Khan said, “Well, if we can’t have a real MJF, I can just recreate it with Ethan Page.” An antihero who never feels like he’s getting the respect he deserves and can do a great job with a microphone to end it with an audience. It’s not exactly Vince McMahon trying to recreate the characters of Scott Hall and Kevin Nash in WWE after they ran away to WCW, but it’s happening in the same neighborhood.

While Page will undoubtedly do his best to make this running in heels work alongside Stokely Hathaway and presumably Lee Moriarty, he can present AEW viewers with a clear picture of MJF’s future. And this, unfortunately, may be due to the fact that he no longer has All Elite Wrestling. If he was still actively fighting, Page’s characterization would be a direct violation of the trick. There aren’t many rules left in professional wrestling, but intercepting someone else’s chip while they are in the same lineup is a serious mistake. Especially in a company like AEW, where many performers have independent experience.

Page stood in front of the camera and began his bright promo. “I came here to ask the question: why? Why? Why the hell isn’t Ethan Page on TV every week? Why the hell doesn’t Ethan Page have a figurine? Why isn’t Ethan Page on the bus? deserves better.” He then took the moment to hit the crowd in Columbus, Ohio, in a way that resembled an MJF line. “Why do you guys need to applaud? When Ethan Page’s T-shirt goes on sale at ShopAEW, you assholes won’t be standing in line.”

Again, heels are constantly cutting out commercials. It was the way Page presented it, and the way it was done by AEW, that made it very similar to the MJF segment. There’s no denying that Wednesday Night Dynamite is less interesting without The Salt Of The Earth on the microphone. Since nothing is known about Friedman’s return, it seems that AEW decided to try to recreate this atmosphere with another wrestler who can be seen on television every week.